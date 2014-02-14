© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
lonn-taylor-web
Rambling Boy

Six Generations of Land Stewardship in the Hill Country

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 14, 2014 at 12:26 PM CST
140217-d-k-langford-hillingdon-ranch
(D.K. Langford/Hillingdon Ranch)

On this week's Rambling Boy, Lonn Taylor talks about David K. Langford, who used to make a living photographing other people's livestock. He later widened his scope to western wildlife and landscapes. Langford joined Lorie Woodward Cantu, a professional agricultural writer for Brahman Breeder-Feede, to produce a beautiful book, Hillingdon Ranch: Four Seasons, Six Generations, about land stewardship over six generations on a Texas Hill Country ranch.

Tags
Rambling Boy Lonn TaylorDavid K. LangfordLorie Woodward CantuHillingdon Ranch
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: