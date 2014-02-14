Six Generations of Land Stewardship in the Hill Country

On this week's Rambling Boy, Lonn Taylor talks about David K. Langford, who used to make a living photographing other people's livestock. He later widened his scope to western wildlife and landscapes. Langford joined Lorie Woodward Cantu, a professional agricultural writer for Brahman Breeder-Feede, to produce a beautiful book, Hillingdon Ranch: Four Seasons, Six Generations, about land stewardship over six generations on a Texas Hill Country ranch.