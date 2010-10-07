Why do rattlesnakes rattle and hummingbirds hum?

How do flowers market themselves to pollinators?

Why do tarantulas cross the road?

Nature Notes investigates questions like these about the natural world of the Chihuahuan Desert region and the Llano Estacado. Through interviews with scientists and field recordings, this Marfa Public Radio original series reveals the secrets of desert life.

Join host Dallas Baxter for new episodes on each week on Thursdays. Episodes are written and produced by Andrew Stuart and edited by Marfa Public Radio and the Sibley Nature Center in Midland, Texas.

Nature Notes is supported by Shield-Ayres Foundation.