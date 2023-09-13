Episode 2: The End of Tinder

This episode is about finding love in Marfa. Or trying to.

People wonder what it’s like to date here. The truth is finding love in the middle of nowhere can feel like waiting for the rapture - impossible. Even having a crush on someone is a thrill when you live in a town of 2,000 people.

Some people do find love out here– like magical, drive off into the sunset kind of love. But for the rest of us, Marfa can feel like a dating wasteland. A nightmare as vast and sprawling as the desert itself, where no place is safe. Not even the grocery store.

Produced by Sally Beauvais, Zoe Kurland, and Elise Pepple.

Music by Jockimo.