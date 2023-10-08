The Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 read by Elise

It’s 1967, you find yourself in the hallowed halls of an important national institution, that happens to smell like dust and popcorn. You’re seated in a rigid chair, looking upon the senate floor. The hum of discussion fills your ears as you sink deeper into your seat on the sidelines. Senators are discussing the future of broadcasting. The public kind.

In this Episode, Marfa Public Radio’s Executive Director Elise Pepple reads the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967.

