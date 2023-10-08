© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio Puts You to Sleep

The Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 read by Elise

Published October 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT

It’s 1967, you find yourself in the hallowed halls of an important national institution, that happens to smell like dust and popcorn. You’re seated in a rigid chair, looking upon the senate floor. The hum of discussion fills your ears as you sink deeper into your seat on the sidelines. Senators are discussing the future of broadcasting. The public kind.

In this Episode, Marfa Public Radio’s Executive Director Elise Pepple reads the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967.

