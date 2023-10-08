The Dark Sky Ordinance read by Annie

After a brutally hot summer, the desert weather’s easing up. You like standing outside at night, but you find it gets dark, so dark that you can’t see a thing. You yearn to read outside, yearn to knit, yearn to play a game of solitaire every once in a while. At last, you decide to install an outdoor light. But you harbor a concern— you don’t want to disturb the stars or pollute the beautiful dark sky.

In this episode, Marfa Public Radio’s Border Reporter Annie Rosenthal reads The Dark Sky Ordinance.

