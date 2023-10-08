FCC Rules and Policies ready by Chris

You’re the programming director at Marfa Public Radio. Someone has pitched you an idea for a new show. It’s an edgy program that may contain questionable content. Are you up to date with the current regulations? Well, you should be. The FCC requires it.

In this episode, Marfa Public Radio’s Programming Director, Chris Dyer, reads the FCC Rules and Policies regarding drugs, alcohol, tobacco and obscene or indecent material.

