Yvonne Lujan

Yvonne is a Marfa native. She attended Marfa ISD, was active in all sporting activities, and even went to State competitions for volleyball and golf her senior year. After graduating from Marfa High School, she went on to the University of Texas El Paso where she also played on the women’s golf team. Other than spending time with her grandchildren, she still enjoys playing golf.As a dedicated mother allowing time for her children, Yvonne has also been a business owner, as well as a Marfa ISD school board member for multiple terms. She went on to work as a government contractor at the Aerostat site located outside of Marfa, where she spent a little over 16 years, working her way up from Clerk to Site Manager. Making the choice to spend more time with her family and grandchildren, she is excited to apply her knowledge and skills by joining Marfa Public Radio as an Administrative Assistant.