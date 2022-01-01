Travis Pope

Travis hasn’t stopped listening to public radio since a cold November day in 1996.

A former program director, traffic manager, operations coordinator, and producer for VPM News and VPM Music in Virginia, he began his career as a freelance technology reporter. Travis also hosted a podcast from 2007-2013 that focused on music, television, video games, and the devices that make our love of those mediums possible.

For that work and some community engagement initiatives, Travis has been awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional Award from 2010-2022.