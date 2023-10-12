Kelly Schaber

Kelly is a proud first-generation college graduate from the University of Texas at Austin (Hook‘Em!). She holds a Master of Arts in Human Dimensions of Organizations, a degree that draws on disciplines in the humanities and social and behavioral sciences to understand people’s behaviors, inspirations, and motivations.

Kelly is also a mental health advocate and award-winning documentary filmmaker. She enjoys weaving her love of storytelling, people, and relationship-building to promote access to art, education, and mental health resources, as well as supporting nonprofit organizations to ensure they surpass their fundraising goals.

In her free time, Kelly enjoys cheering on Austin FC, camping, hiking, yoga, and spending time with her husband, Brian, stepson, Barrett, and their dachshunds, Wesley and Whiskey.