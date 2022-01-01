Elena Morlock

Elena is a West Texas native, born in Alpine and raised mostly in Terlingua/Big Bend National Park. After graduating from Big Bend High School, she moved to the Rio Grande Valley for college. Elena went on to spend a significant amount of time studying; she holds a BBA in Business Management from the University of Texas Pan American, and a BA in English and Modern Language Studies from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Elena studied abroad in Japan during her time at UTSA, and eventually finished her coursework there and chose to stay in Japan and teach. She taught English for 8 years, 3 of which she worked as an Instructor Manager for her company. She repatriated from Tokyo in early May of 2020, and still misses Japanese food very much.

Elena is thrilled to be home in the Big Bend region after almost 20 years of roaming. She enjoys yoga, nature, books, music, and spending time with her geriatric cat.