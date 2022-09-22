© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Drew Stuart

Producer

Drew Stuart is the producer for the Marfa Public Radio series “Nature Notes” and was one of the first employees at the station.

After living in Alpine, TX for several years, Drew moved to Dell City in 2009, where he writes remotely for the station. In 2019, Stuart was awarded an environmental reporting award from the Lone Star Chapter of the Sierra Club.

