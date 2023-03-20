DJ Desert Moon is a Tri-county native, having been born in Alpine and raised in Terlingua/Big Bend National Park. During college, she studied at several universities across Texas, moving to the Rio Grande Valley and then San Antonio. Desert Moon also lived in Japan for nearly 10 years before returning to the greater Big Bend area. Through the years, she was exposed to many genres of music, and loves to share what she's found on the airwaves via Terlingua to Tokyo.