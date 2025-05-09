Texas Senate passes bill that would allow teachers, students to misgender others without punishment

A proposed bill aimed at protecting public employees, teachers and students who misgender their peers cleared the Texas Senate on Thursday, moving one step closer to becoming law.

Senate Bill 1999 , authored by Republican Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola, would prevent state agencies and schools from punishing employees or students who refer to another person using terms "consistent with (their) biological sex," even if that term doesn't match the person's gender identity. According to the bill, this law wouldn't limit a school "from adopting policies and procedures to prohibit and prevent bullying."

"A teacher may have a moral or religious objection that prevents them from using language with a student or other person's biological sex," Hughes said. "No teacher, no public employee, should be punished for using a pronoun consistent with a person's biological sex."

The bill was passed on a vote of 20 to 11. This came after Sen. José Menéndez, a Democrat from San Antonio, offered a floor amendment on Wednesday that would've offered similar protections to those who choose to express their gender identity.

"There are gonna be people out there that are going to feel as if this legislation is trying to take away their right to exist as who they are," Menéndez said on Wednesday. "Just like we can't force anyone to use pronouns, we can't also force someone not to have them or express them."

Hughes pushed back against the proposed amendment, saying his bill wouldn't prevent "someone from asking to be identified as whatever they wish," but would instead prevent teachers and other public employees from being "punished because they get it wrong."

Menéndez's amendment was ultimately struck down on Wednesday, paving the way for the bill's final passage one day later. The bill now heads to the Texas House for consideration.

