Walmart mass shooter pleads guilty in El Paso court, gets life sentence

The grinding path to justice for the most lethal mass shooter to ever appear in a U.S. courtroom came to an end Monday when Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty to murdering 23 people and wounding 22 others in an anti-Hispanic assault on an El Paso Walmart in 2019.

“The community you tried to break has become a symbol of resilience, of love overcoming hate, of humanity enduring in the face of evil,” 409th District Judge Sam Medrano said to Crusius after sentencing him to 23 life terms in prison. “This community will always remember those whose lives you stole – their names, their stories, their accomplishments. Their light will never fade, while you, your name and your hate, will be forgotten.”

Crusius was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for capital murder, and life in prison for each of 22 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The capital murder and aggravated assault sentences will be served concurrently, meaning at the same time.

While the hearing was focused on a horrific hate crime from 5 1⁄2 years ago, both the prosecution and defense spoke of anti-immigrant rhetoric that lit the fuse for Crusius’ explosion and continues to animate political and media conversations.

“While Patrick claimed in his manifesto that his views predated the then-president (Donald Trump) and that political figures were not to blame, he also explicitly stated the attack was a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas, echoing the language used by political figures,” defense attorney Joe Spencer told the court. “Indeed, Patrick believed he was acting at the direction of the president at the time, seeing it as his duty to stop the invasion because that’s what he believed the president was telling him.”

Spencer had first spoken of the influence of Trump’s rhetoric in a March interview with El Paso Matters. The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment at that time, and hasn’t responded to a request for comment about statements in court on Monday.

District Attorney James Montoya also cited anti-immigrant rhetoric in his remarks to the court. But he urged the community to focus on those whose lives were torn about by the 2019 attack.

“There’s a lot to say about the defendant and the hateful ideology that motivated him, and that there are other public figures and elected officials that espouse and promote this ideology,” he said. “But my sincere hope is that for the rest of this proceeding, this afternoon, in the next few days and moving forward, that the focus can remain on the 23 lives that were taken from us far too soon.”

Montoya also took the unusual step of criticizing actions taken by his predecessor, Yvonne Rosales, and her associates. Rosales resigned in 2022 while facing a legal proceeding to remove her from office.

“I also wanted to take a moment, your honor, on behalf of the state of Texas, to apologize to the community, and the court, and specifically the family of Gerhardt Alexander Hoffmann for the gross and abominable misconduct by one of my predecessors and her representatives, acting as representatives of the state of Texas, and their manipulation and terrorizing and frankly the revictimization of Mr. Hoffmann’s family during the pendency of these proceedings,” Montoya said.

El Paso Matters could not reach Rosales for comment.

An investigation ordered by Medrano found that then-Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox and Roger Rodriguez, a private attorney working for Rosales, had retaliated against the family of Hoffmann, a Ciudad Juárez man killed in the attack, because they refused to participate in an effort to attack Medrano and a former prosecutor in the case.

Hoffmann’s son Thomas was at the hearing, but his widow, Rosa Maria Valdez Garcia, was not present.

The hearing

Crusius – in an orange and white jail jumpsuit and shackled – said little during the hearing other than pleading guilty and providing brief answers to Medrano’s questions about whether his guilty plea was voluntary and that he understood his rights.

During the hearing, Montoya read the names of each of the 23 people killed in the attack, as well as the 22 wounded.

The hearing was conducted amid intense security, both inside and outside the county courthouse. People attending the hearing had to go through multiple security screenings before being allowed in the courtroom.

Montoya decided last month to no longer pursue the death penalty, leading to the guilty plea.

While state and federal prosecutions of cases are now complete, the survivors of the mass shooting, and the families who lost loved ones, face lives that have been horrifically altered.

More than 100 family members of those slain by Crusius were in the makeshift courtroom set up in the county commissioners’ meeting space to accommodate a large crowd.

A community shattered and healing

El Paso itself – selected by a man who lived 600 miles away to be the target of the deadliest act of anti-Hispanic violence in modern history – continues to heal. That path to healing has been complicated by political changes that have seen the gunman’s rhetoric of an “invasion” of Hispanic immigrants as part of a “great replacement” move from the darkest corners of the internet to mainstream political and media conversation.

Ruben R. Ramirez “On August 3rd, 2019, Patrick Crusius afflicted a wound on our community that may never fully heal. He brought violence and terror to a place of peace, shattering lives and forever changing the landscape of El Paso,” defense attorney Joe Spencer said Monday after the Walmart was sentenced to life in prison.

“On August 3rd, 2019, Patrick Crusius afflicted a wound on our community that may never fully heal. He brought violence and terror to a place of peace, shattering lives and forever changing the landscape of El Paso,” defense attorney Spencer said. “To everyone who lost loved ones, to those who were injured, to everyone who’s sense of safety was violated, we offer our deepest, most sincere condolences.”

Ruben R. Ramirez “The community you tried to break has become a symbol of resilience, of love overcoming hate, of humanity enduring in the face of evil,” 409th District Judge Sam Medrano said to El Paso Walmart gunman, Patrick Crusius, after sentencing him to 23 life terms in prison Monday, April 21, 2025.

Looking directly at Crusius, Medrano said: “Now, as you begin the rest of your life locked away, remember this: Your mission failed. You did not divide this city, you strengthened it. You did not silence its voice, you made it louder. You did not instill fear, you inspired unity. El Paso rose stronger and braver. The community you tried to break has become a symbol of resilience, of love overcoming hate, of humanity enduring in the face of evil.”

The 2019, attack on the Cielo Vista Walmart killed 23 people, the sixth-deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. The gunmen in the five more lethal killings – in Las Vegas; Orlando, Florida; Blacksburg, Virginia; Newtown, Connecticut; and Sutherland Springs, Texas – took their own lives or were killed by law enforcement.

Crusius, who was from Allen, Texas, a Dallas suburb, is the deadliest U.S. mass shooter to have to answer for his crimes in a courtroom.

Shortly before his attack, he posted what he called a “manifesto” on a website frequented by white nationalists that outlined his racist motivations.

In his statement to the court Monday, Spencer said his client had a long history of mental illness and had become radicalized by reading white nationalist websites on platforms like 4Chan and 8Chan. He has made similar statements at his client’s federal sentencing and in media interviews.

“This explanation of a severe mental illness and toxic political environment does not, in any way, justify or excuse the horrific violence that Patrick committed. He bears responsibility for the choices he made and the devastation that he caused,” he said.

In addition to his guilty pleas to state charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Crusius also pleaded guilty in 2023 to federal hate crimes and weapons charges and was sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms in federal prison. Federal prosecutors also opted not to seek the death penalty.

Crusius likely will head to the Texas state prison system to serve his sentences, spokespeople for the federal and state prison systems told El Paso Matters.

Victims share their stories

Following the plea and sentencing, 12 people who lost loved ones or were wounded in the shooting shared what are called victim impact statements. Dozens of other victims are expected to testify Tuesday.

With Crusius sitting across the courtroom, victims spoke of how the gunman upended their lives. He did not react to their statements, most of which were delivered in Spanish with English translation.

“I need a support device because my foot is hanging loose and in order to provide support to my foot, I use it,” said Liliana Muñoz, who was shot in the leg at the Walmart. “This affects me and it impacted my times of fellowship with my children because I’m not able to run as I did before when I played ball with them. We would run playing tag and I’m not able to run anymore.”

Adriana Zandri spoke of what her family lost when Crusius murdered her husband, Ivan Feliberto Manzano.

“My children have lost their hero, their prince, their column, their support and their father. He’s not going to be there to teach my daughter how to play basketball. He is not going to be present to give my daughter’s hand in her wedding ceremony. He’s not going to be able to teach my son how to shave or how to drive,” she said.

Her son was 5 and her daughter 9 when they lost their father.

“The only thing that I wanted was for them to not grow up with hatred in their hearts because the day they begin feeling hatred toward you is when their life will be over,” Zandri told Crusius.

Many of the victims spoke of their faith, and of forgiveness.

Liliana Muñoz Puente, who was wounded in the attack, said she granted forgiveness to Crusius “because this is what Jesus, my God, taught me: To forgive the unforgivable because what would be the point of forgiving that which is easy to forgive.”

Crusius sat impassively as she spoke.

Dafne Jazmin Marquez Marquez, whose grandmother Gloria Irma Márquez was killed in the attack, also forgave the man who inflicted so much pain on so many people.

“I know that forgiving does not bring the victims back. And I want to tell you that, no, you did not kill a person of a different color. You killed a father, a mother, a son, a brother, uncles, a grandfather, a grandmother. We are all broken here and in the hopes of healing very deep pain,” Marquez said.

Monica Arciniega said forgiveness was out of the hands of people.

“When you see the pain that you have caused and you think you are able to repent, you will only then have God to hear you. He alone can forgive you because here on Earth, Patrick, I don’t know if you deserve to be forgiven,” she said.

