Executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission resigns following investigations

The Texas Lottery Commission's executive director, Ryan Mindell, has stepped down from his position effective immediately. His resignation, announced in a Monday press release, comes after the agency has faced months of scrutiny from Gov. Greg Abbott and state lawmakers.

In late February, Abbott directed the Texas Rangers to investigate two major lottery drawings where winning tickets were bought through an online courier. These courier services allow customers to purchase lotto tickets through a third party without ever needing to step foot into a store.

"Texans must be able to trust in our state's lottery system and know that the lottery is conducted with integrity and lawfully," Abbott said at the time. "Texans deserve a lottery that is fair and transparent for everyone."

That same day, the Texas Lottery Commission announced its own statewide investigation into lottery courier services. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also launched an investigation into the state's lottery system shortly afterwards.

Lawmakers in the Texas Senate took note as well, recently passing a bill that would prohibit the purchase of a Texas lottery ticket through a courier.

Mindell's resignation comes just days after he marked one year on the job.

For now, Texas Lottery Commission CFO Sergio Ray will take on the role. The TLC board will meet on April 29, where it will determine the selection process for its next executive director.

