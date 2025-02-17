Large earthquake strikes West Texas, among strongest ever in state

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in West Texas late Friday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and could be felt by residents more than 150 miles away in El Paso.

The earthquake struck near the border of Culberson and Reeves counties at 11:23 p.m. CST with an epicenter about 33 miles northwest of Toyah, Texas. Three smaller aftershocks also occurred within minutes of the first quake. There have been no immediate reported deaths or injuries associated with the quakes. And economic losses are expected to be minimal.

According to the geological survey, shaking in neighboring cities ranged from “weak” to “light” with about 950,000 being exposed to the quake. The earthquake was also felt by Texans as far west as El Paso and in some cities in eastern New Mexico.

About 20 minutes after the initial earthquake, the National Weather Service El Paso posted to X, asking residents if they had felt the earthquake and a subsequent aftershock.

Friday’s earthquake is tied for the sixth strongest in Texas history, according to the website Earthquake Track. Texas has also experienced two magnitude 5.1 earthquakes in the past six months, both tying for the fifth strongest in state history.

The number and strength of earthquakes in West Texas has grown in recent years. In November 2023, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the borders of Reeves and Culberson counties, tied for fourth strongest in Texas history.

Scientists have attributed higher earthquake activity in the Permian Basin in West Texas to an increase in hydraulic fracturing — also known as fracking — in the area, which is the most productive oil and gas region in the state. When water is injected into the ground for fracking, fluid pressures increase within faults, scientists say, which can lead to more seismic activity in oil fields.

Since 2000, a dramatic increase in seismic activity in the Permian Basin has likely been triggered by increased wastewater disposal due to fracking, a 2021 study by USGS and University of Texas scientists found.

There are more than 20 deep injection wells in the Culberson County and Reeves County area, according to data from the Railroad Commission of Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry. That figure is slightly lower than in 2022.

The decrease comes as the commission has made efforts to reduce seismic activity in West Texas. After the largest Texas earthquake in three decades struck near the border of Reeves and Culberson counties in November that year, commission staff also expanded the area where water injections could be restricted and asked companies to reduce how much water they inject underground in the area.

