Texans gather at the Capitol in Austin to protest Trump polices, Project 2025

Demonstrators will gather on the grounds of the Texas Capitol on Wednesday to protest the Trump administration and Project 2025, a conservative plan to enact sweeping change within the federal government.

The effort is part of a national demonstration Wednesday at all 50 state capitol buildings. The protest is slated to start at 11 and run until 4 p.m. Both the Texas House and Senate will be in session.

The Reddit-fueled campaign aims to denounce Project 2025. Though President Trump has denied any involvement with the plan, his executive actions in his first two weeks in office have mirrored it – including his suggestion of dissolving FEMA, punishing countries that refuse to repatriate undocumented migrants, encouraging government employees to resign and suspending foreign aid altogether.

It's unclear how many people will attend the protest. KUT reached out to the Austin Police Department to get a sense of what it's expecting, but the department did not respond by deadline.

About a hundred protesters had gathered at the Capitol just after 11 a.m.

In a statement, the Texas Department of Public Safety said it was "continuously monitoring events and their impact on public safety," but that it would not discuss "operational specifics."

"DPS will continue to adjust our operations as needed to maintain public order and address potential threats," the statement read. "The department remains committed to proactively protecting the people and property of Texas."

Some users on Reddit indicated they'd be driving in from Dallas and Houston. In years past, DPS has cordoned off the Capitol grounds in anticipation of demonstrations, thought it's unclear whether state police will do so while lawmakers meet inside the Capitol on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

