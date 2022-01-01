Music
Marfa Public Radio offers a wide variety of music for a wide range.
Request your soul, norteño, and ranchera favorites, during Dos Horas Con Primo during lunch or go back in time with Olds Cool. Listen to local hosts play their favorites most weekdays from 11 until 1 and again every weeknight from 7 until midnight. Our volunteers return on Saturday and Sunday to help you wind down the weekend the right way.
Volunteers host most of Marfa Public Radio’s music programs.
Music on Marfa Public Radio
Mondays
7 PM - Blue Monday
9 PM - Terlingua to Tokyo
10 PM - World Cafe
Tuesdays
11 AM - Dos Horas Con Primo
7 PM - Sound Opinions
8 PM - Funky Beats
9 PM -Night Train Express
Wednesdays
7 PM - Old’s Cool
8 PM - Marfa Mystery Hour
9 PM - Mi Tesoro Hour
10 PM - Late Night Marfa
11 PM -Thee Midnight Snack
Thursdays
7 PM - From the Porch
8 PM - Honky-Tonk Happy Hour
10 PM - Late Night Marfa
11 PM - Rock Pillow
Fridays
11 AM - The Oldies Show
7 PM - Afropop Worldwide
8 PM - World Music
9 PM - Soundfounder
10 PM - Late Night Marfa
Saturdays
5 PM - World Cafe
7 PM - Texas Music Hour of Power
9 PM - Late Night with Lady Chanticleer
Sundays
9 PM - Late Night Marfa
11 PM - Inter-Dimensional Music