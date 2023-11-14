Marfa Public Radio is Thankful For You

Gratitude brings us all closer together, especially during the holiday season. Marfa Public Radio is kicking off the holiday season on November 17th with an "I Am Thankful for You" edition of The Oldies Show.

Share your gratitude for the people who improve your life - your family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, or anyone who has touched your heart.

Share your name and city below. Add your heartfelt dedication or message of gratitude below.

Then hear your message read on November 17th from 11 AM to 1 PM during our live broadcast. Let your loved ones know just how much they mean to you and spread positivity throughout West Texas.

Thank you for being a part of the Marfa Public Radio community.