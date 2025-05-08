Marfa Public Radio Welcomes New Executive Director Anne Pitts Marozas

Marfa Public Radio is excited to announce the appointment of Anne Pitts Marozas as its new Executive Director. Anne recently relocated to Marfa from Memphis, Tennessee, bringing with her nearly two decades of experience leading mission-driven organizations.

She officially steps into the role on May 12, at a time of both challenge and opportunity for public media across the country.

“Public radio is a lifeline," Marozas said. "News and information are its foundation – but it’s more than that. It gives us stories to share, music to travel with, and ideas that stretch us. It sparks conversation, curiosity, and a sense of belonging. It connects us across distance and difference. Public radio is part of the fabric of a community, and I’m honored to help Marfa Public Radio deepen and expand that role.”

Anne Pitts Marozas

Anne brings not just a strong track record in nonprofit leadership — but a lifelong love for creating connections. As Executive Director of the Levitt Shell in Memphis, she transformed a historic amphitheater into a vibrant community gathering place, producing hundreds of live concerts that brought together audiences across generations and backgrounds. At City Leadership, she championed civic and education initiatives. Later, she advised the development of a new community radio station in Memphis, WYXR — an experience that reignited her belief in the power of local radio to tell real stories and bring people closer to the place they call home.

Now a full-time resident of Marfa, she brings that same community-driven spirit to West Texas.

“I’ve been drawn to Marfa since day one—this landscape, the creative pulse, and the way stories live here,” she said. “Marfa Public Radio captures all of that. It’s a station built by passionate volunteer DJs, a hardworking and dedicated team, and a community that values originality, curiosity, and truth.”

Marozas steps in at a critical time for public radio. Stations like Marfa Public Radio are facing national funding threats and shifting media landscapes. But she is confident and hopeful in the future of Marfa Public Radio.

“There’s real opportunity right now,” she says. “To build stronger local partnerships. To reflect more voices across West Texas and the Permian Basin. To continue telling the stories that feel honest and grounded. And to be a station where people hear themselves—and discover something new. We have everything we need: vision, talent, and a community that shows up and cares.”

Marfa Public Radio’s Spring Membership Drive runs through May 23. Supporters can join, renew, or increase their monthly giving at marfapublicradio.org or by calling 432-729-4578.

A public celebration and welcome event for Anne Pitts Marozas will be announced in the coming weeks.