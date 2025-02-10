A Letter from the President of MPR's Board

Dear Members & Listeners,

As you may have heard, after eight years of leadership, Elise Pepple has announced that she is leaving the station. MPR is about to embark on an important journey while we search for a new leader. Her dedication to the team, community, listeners, donors, and many others who just traverse through this area we call home has made all the difference.

Elise has been an invaluable leader and contributor to MPR, and we are incredibly grateful for her dedication and hard work over the years. Her commitment has played a significant role in shaping the success we’ve seen. We will undoubtedly miss her vision, leadership, and passion for our cause, but we also understand that change can present new opportunities for innovation and progress.

As Elise starts her new journey, I want to assure you that the Board of Directors is fully engaged in guiding the organization through this change and will continue to lead with a focus on our mission and future growth.

The Board is actively overseeing the search for a new Executive Director, and we are confident that this transition will be a positive one. We have created a subcommittee to spearhead the efforts and are committed to ensuring that our next leader will build upon the strong foundation the station has established over the past nearly two decades in Far West Texas. Our mission remains unchanged, and we will continue to work tirelessly to serve our community and further our goals.

MPR’s growth, and award-winning level of public service is because of our dedicated team members, and we are confident that the day-to-day operations of the organization will continue seamlessly. It is also because of you–listeners, readers and supporters. During this transition, we ask for your continued support and patience as we take the necessary steps to find the right person to lead us forward.

Thank you for your ongoing dedication to Marfa Public Radio. Together, we will continue to thrive, grow, and build upon the success that has been established.

Sincerely,

Michael Pacheco

President, Board of Directors