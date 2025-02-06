Letter from the Executive Director: A New Chapter

The first time I visited Marfa Public Radio was in the spring of 2016. I arrived on a road trip to host a live storytelling event. One of the first people I met was Lonn Taylor, who told me a story about dropping out of his PhD program and living next to Janis Joplin. Standing in the station, I felt an inkling I couldn’t explain — a sense that I would be back.

Six months later, on Election Night 2016, I arrived in Marfa as the station’s new director. I took on this role because I saw an opportunity to make public media more relevant and creative. Marfa Public Radio’s DNA is about solving local problems and lifting the human spirit — investing in joy as much as in facts.

Now, after eight years, I’ve decided to move on. Over this time, we grew our budget by 70%, doubled our staff, and launched nationally recognized initiatives. We expanded our newsroom, created a podcast studio, and won seven National Murrow Awards.

The station has grown in concrete ways — expanding our broadcast in Presidio and the Permian Basin, and owning our building, which means Marfa Public Radio will have a permanent home. We’ve created innovative programming through the studio, like Marfa for Beginners, Marfa Public Radio Puts You to Sleep, The Desert Dispatch, and on-air rituals like Love Drive and Día de los Muertos.

What stands out to me most are the personal connections — sitting with a mother of six in Fort Davis during the wildfires, dancing alone together during the pandemic, and hearing your love notes on the air. These moments define what we do.

My last day will be March 31st, the same day I first arrived in Marfa — full circle. The Board will begin the search for a new executive director very soon. Marfa Public Radio remains a place for big dreams and bold thinking, and this is an exciting opportunity for new leadership. With an exceptional staff and Board, the future is bright.

Our goal is to move you and do meaningful work. Over the last 8 years, I’ve been honored to carry out that vision.

This isn’t your average radio station. Thank you for being part of it.