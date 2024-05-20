© 2024 Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio wins 8 regional Murrow Awards

Marfa Public Radio
Published May 20, 2024 at 5:26 PM CDT
Sarah M. Vasquez for Marfa Public Radio

This year, Marfa Public Radio won eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for excellence in journalism. The station received an award for every category that was awarded in the small market radio category for Region 6, which includes Texas and Oklahoma.

The Murrow Awards recognize the best in journalism, from radio and television to digital media. They are named after Edward R. Murrow, a pioneer of broadcast news on CBS radio and television.

Marfa Public Radio received awards for the following:

  • The “Marfa for Beginners” episode, “A Stranger in Your Own Home,” reported and produced by Zoe Kurland, Sally Beauvais and Elise Pepple in collaboration with Sam Salazar, won for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

  • So Far From Care,” a series reported by Annie Rosenthal and edited and produced by Zoe Kurland and Carlos Morales, won in the Podcast category. 
  • Marfa Public Radio was also recognized for Overall Excellence.

These eight regional Murrow Awards are now moving on to RTDNA’s national round, where they will compete against other regional winners.
Those results are expected to be announced in August.
