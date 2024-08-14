After five years with the district, Ector County ISD’s superintendent announces retirement

After leading Ector County Independent School District for the last five years, superintendent Scott Muri is set to leave the district.

Muri, who first announced his retirement late last week, appeared at a school board meeting Tuesday night, where board members approved of his “voluntary resignation.”

“I will always be a part of team ECISD wherever I may happen to be,” Muri told the school board Tuesday night. “There is a piece of me that will remain with this district.”

Muri is set to serve in an advisory role with the district until Jan. 31, 2025, in which he’ll help find his successor and shepherd a number of district initiatives forward.

In his time with the district, Muri helped navigate a number of challenges, from the death of a student during the 2019 Odessa mass shooting to the struggles encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic . More recently, he helped the district pass a $426 million bond last year, which will go towards improvements at several district campuses and the construction of a new middle school in the unincorporated community of West Odessa. The West Texas district has also seen improvements in academic performance under Muri’s leadership. Before he arrived in Odessa, Ector County ISD had received a D rating from the Texas Education Agency, but within three years, that rating had improved to a B .

“This opportunity for me has truly been the best in my career, bar none,” Muri said. “What we have done for kids in this community has been remarkable.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, the school board named Keeley Boyer as the district’s interim superintendent while they search for Muri’s permanent replacement.

Boyer has been with the district since 2021, serving as Ector County ISD’s chief of schools .

The district says she’ll receive support in the new position from Muri.