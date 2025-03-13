Desert Dispatch Vol. 40

Hi there,

The Desert Dispatch is blasting off (taking a break) to another dimension (doesn't Far West Texas feel like that sometimes?) - but don't worry, we'll be back next week. In the meantime:

Check out the latest episodes of StarDate, the daily astronomy radio program from the University of Texas McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis.

Remember to catch the 'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse tonight! Read all about it HERE.

And for our astrology fans out there: a Mercury retrograde begins Friday.

PSA

Our friends at Ballroom Marfa are continuing their 'Space Sightings' film series this weekend with Flash Gordon. The Dino De Laurentiis space-opera, with a soundtrack by Queen, promises lighthearted camp and a total lack of metaphorical meaning - pure fun!

Sunday March 16th at 6PM at the Crowley Theater in Marfa. Free and open to all.