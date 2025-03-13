© 2025 Marfa Public Radio
Desert Dispatch Vol. 40

Marfa Public Radio | By Lindsey Hauck
Published March 13, 2025 at 9:15 AM CDT
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS from Quebec, Texas (just northwest of Marfa) on 10-15-24 at 8:39 p.m. CDT by Clifton Ladd.
Clifton Ladd
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS from Quebec, Texas (just northwest of Marfa) on 10-15-24 at 8:39 p.m. CDT by Clifton Ladd.

﻿Ladd writes, "Venus is to the left of the comet. I didn't really expect good viewing, because the moon was nearly full and lighting up everything behind me. But this was one of the most remarkable sights of a comet I’ve ever seen. With clear skies in the Chihuahuan Desert, the moon, Venus, and the comet, I could almost feel the motion of the solar system."

﻿Submit your snapshots to photos@marfapublicradio.org to be a featured photo of the week!

Hi there,

The Desert Dispatch is blasting off (taking a break) to another dimension (doesn't Far West Texas feel like that sometimes?) - but don't worry, we'll be back next week. In the meantime:

Check out the latest episodes of StarDate, the daily astronomy radio program from the University of Texas McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis.

Remember to catch the 'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse tonight! Read all about it HERE.

And for our astrology fans out there: a Mercury retrograde begins Friday.

PSA

Flash Gordon

Our friends at Ballroom Marfa are continuing their 'Space Sightings' film series this weekend with Flash Gordon. The Dino De Laurentiis space-opera, with a soundtrack by Queen, promises lighthearted camp and a total lack of metaphorical meaning - pure fun!

Sunday March 16th at 6PM at the Crowley Theater in Marfa. Free and open to all.
Lindsey Hauck
Lindsey is new to Marfa and to public radio. After studying writing, she worked for nearly a decade in the contemporary art world, running a non-profit museum store and heading logistics in commercial galleries. Before moving to West Texas, she lived in Utah, New England, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
