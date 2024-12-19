Desert Dispatch Vol. 30

Unbelievably, we have arrived at our 30th Desert Dispatch. We’ve been doing this for more than half of a year now, which means we’ve somehow made it through all of the seasons together: spring and the eclipse that came with it, summer’s immense heat and conspicuously empty pools, the briefest possible fall with hats and famous yellow trucks, and now, suddenly winter: a trip to Terlingua before the weather turned, and the river, low but churning still.

When we started this newsletter, we weren't sure what shape it would take, and it's been amazing to see it grow. People have submitted photos from all over, we've popped around the map from Midland to South County, and we've passed it around our community, hearing from different voices, new contributors, and new perspectives on what's what in West Texas.

Thanks so much for sticking with us on this ride, and for reading and replying every week.We have lots of exciting things planned for the Desert Dispatch next year, but we’re taking a break for the holidays. As we look ahead to 2025, your support will help us continue delivering the stories that matter. Please consider a year-end tax-deductible donation to keep the Desert Dispatch going strong.

See you next year!

Caló

Maquina - maquina is one of many derivatives of the term a la madre. It’s used to exclaim maximum astonishment, wonder or disbelief. It’s what you say when you’ve reached the end of your known reality and have no words to convey it. All there is from that point on is a primal utterance or scream. You see a vast spaceship suddenly rise out of the horizon? Maquina!

Caló is a borderland dialect. You can find more episodes here.

From the Newsroom

Outside of Odessa, a Texas-based oil company is building a facility to pull carbon dioxide out of the air and then store it underground. Occidental Petroleum has claimed its Permian Basin carbon capture facility is a practical way to cut emissions like CO2 that are driving climate change. Despite the promise of the technology to help fight climate change, some in West Texas are worried about its potential environmental consequences. Mitch Borden has that story here.

Holiday Programming

12/23: At 11a.m., we're airing an hour of Classical Christmas favorites, featuring compositions by Handel, Mendelssohn, Berger, and more. And then at 12 p.m., we'll be airing Tales of Christmas with Cantus, an hour of holiday stories including a Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, and a letter from Santa Claus by Mark Twain.

12/24: From 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. it's Dos Horas Con Primo with a special Christmas show. Call in with your favorite Christmas song during the show at 432-729-4578.

12/25: From 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., we'll have two hours of classical Christmas music hosted by Mindy Ratner of classical 24, including the Vienna boys choir, and hallelujah by George Frederic Handel. Then, from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. during a special Marfa Mystery Hour, it's A Holiday Spectacular Live From Cookie Stone's House of Christmas. With music by Marfa locals and an original Christmas play by Marfa Live Arts.

And, from the holiday archives: In a retrofitted R.V. outside the True Value hardware store in Alpine, there's a ham radio sitting on a countertop. This is the headquarters for Santa Net, set up by the Big Bend Amateur Radio Club that helps kids get in touch with Santa Claus. Listen to Carlos Morales's story on North Pole ham radio here.

Carlos Morales

High Five

This week, HR-57 is going full on Jazz Holiday tunes:

White Christmas - Charlie Parker

Hotta Chocolatta - Ella Fitzgerald

Christmas Time is Here - Vince Guaraldi Trio

Santa Baby - Jovan Jackson

Be-Bop Santa Claus - Sweet Daddy Lowe

Tune in to HR-57 every Friday at 10 p.m. And, you can find all of our archived music shows on our Mixcloud.

PSAs

The 34th annual Black-Eyed Pea cook off will be held in the Terlingua Ghost town on New Year's Day, Wednesday, January 1.

Participants can submit their best Black-Eyed peas for judging at 2 p.m. Spectators can start off the year with a bowl of good luck peas and enjoy local music, art and a benefit raffle.

All proceeds from the event will help fund scholarships for Terlingua school graduates.For more information visit the Terlingua Black-Eyed Pea Off page on Facebook.

