Desert Dispatch Vol. 26

Small towns have a way of simplifying life, mostly by simplifying your options - where you get your groceries, what clothes you can buy, where you can do your laundry, or the house you live in. Take exercising, for example. In a bigger place, you’ve got your choice of workout classes: cycling, pilates, boot camp, yoga, hot yoga, aerial yoga, or doga (yoga with your dog).

But here in Marfa, there are only two places where you can consistently move your body with other people - one of them is Zumba at the Marfa Public Library, and for that I am eternally grateful.

On Monday and Wednesday evenings, Elizabeth Gutierrez drives into Marfa from Presidio, dons her neon workout clothes (usually bright green), and starts dancing with a group of passionate Zumba-goers in the library courtyard. We salsa, bachata and cha-cha our way across the concrete together, scored by the musical stylings of Shakira, Maluma, and Rob Thomas.

“Feel yourself!” Elizabeth shouts, breaking into a shimmy.

“You are BEAUTIFUL!” she yells. We feel it.

There are a few different worlds that exist in Marfa, but Zumba is where they meet. It doesn’t matter who you are, what you do, or how old you are - in the library courtyard, we are all just dancers. And Elizabeth stresses (helpfully, for those of us who are rhythmically challenged) that you don’t have to be good, it’s just about moving your body and committing to it.

Sometimes, even Elizabeth forgets the steps. “I get so into it that forget where to go," she said. "But my friend helps me to lead, she's got my back."

She pointed to Lori Wilmarth, our resident Zumba aficionado. Lori is always on beat and could likely do each dance backwards and in her sleep. If I get lost, I look for her too.

At the end of class, we all stand around and chat for a bit. No matter how big or small the group is that day, we check in before we head back into our lives.

This past Wednesday, I was standing with Elizabeth and Lori under the stars. In her neon Zumba gear, Elizabeth looked glow-in-the dark.

“We don’t only share the music and the love for the dance," Elizabeth said. "We share our stories."

Those aren’t always fun stories - Elizabeth remembers a night when a classmate came into the courtyard crying. She wrapped her in a hug.

“I’m not sure what was going on for her, but I’ve been her,” said Elizabeth. “I’ve been dancing and crying. Sad about something. But by the end of the night..." she paused.

"It's just gone," finished Lori, smiling.

In Marfa, despite the fact that there are zero degrees of separation between people, when you’re alone, you can feel really alone, like you're the only person on the planet.

﻿Zumba is the opposite of that: it's anti-loneliness, pure catharsis, and euphoric togetherness.

Caló

Hacer Rancho - a term that’s used to describe a situation or person that has either gotten so out of control that they’ve taken on a life of their own or that has played completely into someone’s hand. You invite a vato to stay at your chante, and he begins to take over the place as if it were his. That’s hacer rancho.

The Midland City Council has approved a funding plan to address an approximately $121 million deficit in the city’s firefighters pension fund. The plan was unanimously approved by council members after months of negotiations with local firefighters. Mitch borden has that story here.

Big Bend area health officials are looking for a way to provide mammograms to residents after voting to reject a funding proposal for a new breast cancer screening machine. The region was left without any mammogram services in August after an El Paso company ended its longtime program that brought mobile screenings to the area on a routine basis. Travis Bubenik has that story here.

As a travel destination, the Big Bend has a long list of passionate partisans. Outdoor adventurers, art-world cognoscenti for Donald Judd’s work, and Old West enthusiasts. Then there are the “herpers” - herpetologists, both professional and avocational, flock here from around the world. Lately, their attentions are focused on a mysterious lizard known as the Dixon’s whiptail. Learn more in this week’s Nature Notes.

Toby Hibbitts The Dixon’s whiptail lizard is known only from the Chinati Mountains, southwest of Marfa, and a tiny area in the New Mexico bootheel.

Ponder Ranch Fire, from Highway 17, north of Marfa TX, May 31, 2011.

DJ El Barto (aka Carlos Morales) subbed for DJ Tear Drop during Mi Tesoro Hour a couple of weeks back. The playlist was inspired by crate digging through LPs and 45s passed down to him by his parents and his tias.

You can find DJ El Barto's entire show on our Mixcloud.

The Food Pantry of Jeff Davis County invites the community to Harvest Bowl, a fundraising benefit event for the non-profit organization tomorrow, Saturday, November 16th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall in Fort Davis.

The evening will include a meal and live entertainment by guitarist Steven Bright and friends.

For more information, visit FoodPantry-JDC.org, or call 432-426-3886.

