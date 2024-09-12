Desert Dispatch Vol. 21

We have some news to share: after 7 years at Marfa Public Radio, News Director Carlos Morales has decided to move on from the station. Carlos joined the team in 2017 as Morning Edition Host and Reporter, then became the station’s first full time News Director in the summer of 2020 during the global pandemic.

Newsrooms can be notoriously toxic, but Carlos brought a different approach to his work: an ethic of care for both his team and our community of listeners. That care looks like moment-to-moment coverage of a wildfire, but it also looks like running across the street during Love Drive to hand-deliver valentines, and staying an extra hour on the night of our Dia de los Muertos show to make sure everyone’s remembrances were read on-air.

Under Carlos’s leadership, the newsroom reported essential stories including the impacts of the Trump Administration’s immigration policies, West Texas wildfires, and much more. He’s also brought his excellent sense of story to projects like Midland: Our City, Our Stories and So Far From Care.

Carlos is a gifted writer and reporter, evident in his recent dispatch about Ranch Road 2810 and his dad’s love of the open road, or his story on the Big Boy train that came through town, and the enthusiasts that came with it. When it comes to the most difficult topics, like the mass shooting in El Paso in 2019, Carlos leads with compassion and care, centering the humans beyond the headlines.

Travis Bubenik is stepping into the role of News Director. Cumulatively, Travis thinks he has spent 8 years at Marfa Public Radio (he’s not entirely sure). He’s come and gone from the station three times. As the person with the most history here, we joke that Travis could do a series of fireside chats on the olden days of the radio station.

Travis got his start in public radio right here as an intern at Marfa Public Radio, where he later served as the station’s first full-time Morning Edition host and reporter. He left West Texas for a time to work at Houston Public Media, then returned as our Big Bend reporter and All Things Considered host. Of his new role, Travis says he’s honored to lead the newsroom:

“One of the things I love about being a journalist in a rural area is how closely connected our work feels to the communities we serve. Our reporting - whether it’s critical information on emergencies like wildfires and ice storms, or simply the fundamental job of separating fact from fiction - has an immediate impact on the lives of our own friends, family and neighbors. I also know that when we get something wrong, someone will complain about it to me at the post office, which is a good thing. Ultimately, my job now as News Director is to make sure all of y’all reading this find value in the stories we do, and that we paint an accurate picture of what’s going on in West Texas. Can’t wait to get to work.”

Now, you can look forward to hearing Mitch Borden on the mic hosting All Things Considered, while continuing to report. You’ve recently heard his award-winning investigative reporting on water and leaking oil wells in West Texas. When he’s not covering the news, you’ll probably find him wandering around with his camera and a cup of coffee.

If you see Carlos, Travis, or Mitch please appreciate them.

Caló

Contrato - it means contract in Spanish, but in Caló it’s a solemn promise or commitment. It’s an expression reserved for big moments in life that call for a heart-felt and consequential promise. The spiritual and reputational consequences of not fulfilling a contrato are high. Of course, the contrato itself may obligate you to an extraordinary end too.

Caló is a borderland dialect. You can find more episodes here.

Other recent programming:

How does archeological discovery happen? Excavation is the obvious answer, but it’s not the only one. As archeological techniques and perspectives evolve, artifacts collected decades ago can be as revelatory as new finds. That’s the principle behind a new study of artifacts at Alpine’s Museum of the Big Bend. The items were collected almost a century ago. But in the coming months, they could provide fresh insights into our region’s ancient hunters. That’s on this week’s nature notes. Listen here .

High Five

This high five comes from this fall-themed Marfa Mystery Hour, curated by radio station staff members. Grab a warm beverage, bundle up, and fall into fall with these autumnal tunes.

Check out this show, and all of our archived music shows on our Mixcloud.

PSAs

The Blackwell School National Historic Site, located as 501 South Abbott Street in Marfa, was recently designated as America’s newest National Park.

The National Park Service will be hosting a Ribbon Cutting and Establishment Celebration at the site on Saturday, September 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, go to NPS.GOV/BLSC.

If you have PSAs you'd like to hear on the air or see in this newsletter, head to www.marfapublicradio.org/psa.

