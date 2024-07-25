Desert Dispatch Vol. 15

Some of my fondest memories of my time here in Marfa have taken place underground.

When I first came to town as a radio intern just over a decade ago, I had a handful of side jobs: busboy, taco cook, recycling sorter and a very short-lived role as T-Shirt Screen Printer for the Marfa Book Company.

The bookstore and the radio station used to be neighbors on a block of Marfa’s main courthouse road where the Hotel Saint George is now. In my early days here, I spent most of my waking hours on that block, but little did I know, until working for the Marfa Book Company, that a hidden world lay just beneath my boots.

Under the Saint George building lies a sprawling, cavernous, dimly-lit basement. The bookstore job entailed spending hours down there alone, stamping prints onto t-shirts in silence, casually approaching something of a zen state.

Travis Bubenik Beneath this rusted door is a set of steps leading to a sprawling basement

And it turns out Marfa is full of basements. This amuses me because Marfa has become, for better or worse, an encapsulation of a specific mythic ideal of Texas - i.e., what out-of-state visitors think Texas is supposed to look like - but basements are not really that common in Texas.

There’s one under the Judd Foundation’s Print Building, one under a corner commercial building across from the Hotel Paisano, another under the lovely red brick building that’s home to Mira Marfa.

Peter Stanley, Director of Operations and Preservation for the Judd Foundation, recently showed me around the archives basement. It’s an unassuming, comfortingly sterile space with rows of metal storage shelves, aging grayish-blue carpet and neatly organized boxes of documents. Think Wes Anderson meets the TV show Severance.

Then there are the decidedly pre-Judd elements of the basement - an ornate vault door, the frame above it bearing the name of the mercantile store that was first built on that block around 1887,and notably, a U.S. government-approved “FALLOUT SHELTER” sign.

Stanley chuckled at the Cold War-era concept of a fallout shelter and its inherently naive take on the implications of all-out nuclear war.

“It’s strangely optimistic,” he said. “Like, ‘Oh yea, we can survive this.’”

It’s not just a downtown thing. Basements and designated fallout shelters lie beneath homes and properties all over town.

“I was surprised the first time I saw a basement in Marfa,” Lauren Meader Fowlkes, a local real estate agent with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, told me.

Fowlkes said she knows of at least five stand-alone fallout shelters across town - precast concrete structures, by her estimation built by the same company - and many more standard basements. One of her earlier listings - now off the market - was a luxurious northwest side home with a bomb shelter.

Travis Bubenik A modern basement beneath a home in Marfa

Some basements, she said, appear to be the result of people digging up the ground to build their homes out of adobe, then walling off the leftover pit. Others, including one at her parent’s home, date to the era of burning coal for heating.

“So you would’ve had a steam radiator system throughout the house for heat, and those would’ve been run by a coal-fired furnace underneath the house,” she said.

Near the county courthouse, Clark Childers and Adam Walton have turned a backyard fallout shelter at their “The Lincoln” rental property into a sleekly decorated Airbnb unit.

There is something profound to be said about a space rooted in nuclear paranoia being turned into a chic desert getaway, but I don’t know what it is.

Travis Bubenik A fallout shelter-turned-Airbnb at The Lincoln in Marfa



Sadly, there is a notable shortage of formally trained Basement Historians here in rural West Texas, so definitive history about why basements have such a widespread presence in Marfa is hard to come by. Until someone takes up the mantle, consider this your guide to Marfa’s hidden world.

Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio

