Desert Dispatch Vol. 7
Zoe's passing the Desert Dispatch torch to me for the week so I can share some exciting news:
Over the last few weeks, the station has been in pledge drive mode, so we’ve been thinking hard about what we do and why we do it. As a station, we are committed to creating content that is not only relevant to our community, but speaks to the original mission of public media: “to enrich the human spirit.”
Last year, with this mission in mind, we launched three podcasts and collaborated with community members while continuing to produce lifeline news, investigative reporting, and engagement programming that connects our disparate desert communities.
This week, we were recognized for that deep commitment. Marfa Public Radio swept the Regional Edward R. Murrow awards, winning an award for every category that was awarded in the small market radio category for Region 6, which covers Texas and Oklahoma.
This is no small thing. Especially for a small team. These awards represent the spirit and range of the station.
Marfa Public Radio received awards for the following:
- The “Marfa for Beginners” episode, “A Stranger in Your Own Home,” reported and produced by Zoe Kurland, Sally Beauvais and myself in collaboration with Sam Salazar, won for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
- The entire “Marfa for Beginners” podcast won for Excellence in Innovation.
- “Descendants of El Polvo’s founding families gather on the border to celebrate their history,” reported by Annie Rosenthal, won for Excellence in Writing.
- “In West Texas, a Budding Pipeline Fight Highlights Activists’ Changing Tactics,” reported by Travis Bubenik, won in the Hard News category.
- “Toyah Residents Struggle to Access Clean Drinking Water as Boil Water Notice Stretches on for Years,” a three-part series reported by Mitch Borden, won in the Investigative Reporting category.
- “Toyah Residents Struggle to Access Clean Drinking Water as Boil Water Notice Stretches on for Years” also won in the News Series category.
- “So Far From Care,” a series reported by Annie Rosenthal and edited and produced by Zoe Kurland and Carlos Morales, won in the Podcast category.
- Marfa Public Radio was also recognized for Overall Excellence.
These eight regional Murrow Awards are now moving on to RTDNA’s national round, where they will compete against other regional winners. Those results are expected to be announced in August.
Sincerely,
Elise Pepple
Now back to our regular Dispatch programming:
Caló
Marfita– We’re going to feature a very local term in Caló for this episode, marfita. It means somebody from Marfa. It’s an honorific, a label, for people who are connected in a meaningful way to Marfa.
Caló is a borderland dialect. You can find more episodeshere.
Other recent programming:
Mitch Borden is back on the lizard beat with an update on the rare dunes sagebrush lizard. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is declaring the lizard an endangered species, a process that will provide the tiny creature with protections under the Endangered Species Act. More on that here.
Last week, Jeff Davis County officials voted to fire the county’s EMS Director Peggy Fonseca, citing concerns about her leadership, volunteer shortages and a strained EMS budget. Travis Bubenik gets into that story here.
In case you missed it, last week’s mystery hour was a special one: DJ Doctor Love responded to listener calls and emails with sage advice for their romantic queries and dedications along with a soundtrack of dynamite love songs. Listen here.
High Five
Each dispatch, we'll send out five song recommendations from a DJ. Here are five songs for lovers from DJ Dr. Love:
- L.O.V.E. - Bert Kaempfert
- My Stove’s on Fire - Robert Lester Folsom
- Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John, Dua Lipa
- I Wanna Dance with Somebody - Whitney Houston
- Cowboy Take Me Away - The Chicks
You can find the Dear Dr. Love Show and all of our music shows on our Mixcloud.
PSAs
Gear up for a fun-filled Mario Kart tournament fundraiser benefiting the 2024 Marfa Lights Festival. Race your way to victory on May 28th at 7:30 pm outside Bitter Sugar in The Lumberyard, located at 201 East Dallas Street.
Show off your skills and win awesome prizes, all while supporting the Marfa Chamber of Commerce and the Marfa Lights Festival. For more information, contact Bitter Sugar Marfa.
If you have PSAs you want on the air or in this newsletter, head to www.marfapublicradio.org/psa.
Merch in the Wild
Here's Ellis sporting a vintage Marfa Public Radio hat on the soccer field.
Do you use your Marfa Public Radio tote bag to carry around your soccer gear? Do you wear your Marfa Public Radio socks with cleats?
If you wear, use or spot Marfa Public Radio merch out and about, send us a photo to photos@marfapublicradio.org with the subject line "Merch in the Wild.”
And you can get your own MPR merch here!