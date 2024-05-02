Desert Dispatch Vol. 2

Dear astronomers, star gazers and thrill-seekers,

The last time a total solar eclipse passed over Texas was in 1878. At the time, this was a major event: scientists traveled from all over the country to view the eclipse in the path of totality and record their observations. Some of them planted in the S.W. Lomax Farm outside of Fort Worth, their massive telescopes pointed skyward, forming “the Fort Worth Eclipse party.”On the day of the eclipse, the Galveston Daily News collected telegrams from several Texas cities and towns in the path of totality. In Waco, “large crowds were out with their smoked glass and green goggles,” while a message from Brenham reported sensory confusion: “an old [man] quit work, believing it was sunset.”“The darkness was not so great as to prevent reading, but objects 200 yards off could not be distinguished easily,” read the report from the Fort Worth party. “Fowls roosted on the ground where they were feeding when the darkness came on rapidly…the scene during the observation was one that would remind an old veteran of a decisive moment of battle, when all are trained to duty at respective posts. Between the time of the first and last contact, no noise or word was heard, save the slow, measured dictates of the observers to their recorders.”

Total Solar Eclipse in Fort Worth (1878), photograph, July 29, 1878; (https://texashistory.unt.edu/ark:/67531/metapth28039/m1/1/: accessed April 3, 2024), University of North Texas Libraries, The Portal to Texas History, https://texashistory.unt.edu; crediting Tarrant County College NE, Heritage Room.

Guest Book

Last week, a couple of eclipse chasers from California stopped by the radio station. They said they had both traveled to Oregon to see the last total solar eclipse, independent of one another. When they met years later, they realized they’d both been in the same state, looking up at the same darkened sun. Now, they’re making their second journey to witness an eclipse, but this time, together.

“Do you remember your first kiss?” one of our visitors asked. I nodded – of course I remember because I nearly fainted.

“Well it’s like the experience of that,” he said. “Something you can’t entirely explain the feeling of, but totally life changing. There is life before, and life after.”I hope you all have life-changing experiences this week, whether or not you are viewing the eclipse.

If you want to get a little more eclipse intel before the main event, check out our interview with McDonald Obervatory’s education coordinator, and tune in to our special eclipse coverage live, today from 1-3pm.

Other recent programming:

'The search for the sacred is often imaged as an ascent, a journey up and out – whether that’s in Biblical invocations of “the Most High,” the vaulted spaces of medieval cathedrals, or the widespread reverence for mountains. Yet that search has just as often been seen as a journey down and in, to the roots. Learn about the hidden Shrine Caves of West Texas on this week's Nature Notes.Big Bend National Park will be rebuilding the Chisos Mountain Lodge, starting in 2025. More on that here.

National Park Service The existing Chisos Mountain Lodge, built in 1964, at Big Bend National Park.

High Five

Each dispatch, we'll send out five song recommendations from a DJ or musician curated around a mood or theme.For this week’s special edition eclipse newsletter, we’ve got 5 songs from Chris Dyer to listen to during the eclipse :

Black Hole Sun - Paul Anka

Staring at the Sun - TV on the Radio

Moon Eclipsed the Sun - Evolfo

The World and the Sun - Moon Duo

Don’t Look Back Into The Sun - The Libertines

You can find all of our music shows on

Mixcloud

PSAs

Don't look up at the sun during the eclipse without eye protection! If you still need a pair of eclipse glasses, you can pick some up at the Marfa Public Library.And, while Far West Texas will only see a partial, 90-percent view of the eclipse, the McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis is welcoming visitors with sun-safe telescopes to experience the celestial wonders.

If you have PSAs you want on the air or in this newsletter, head to www.marfapublicradio.org/psa.

Merch in the Wild

Marfa Public Radio merchandise is perfect for any occasion, including eclipse viewing.

Do you love your Marfa Public Radio mug? Do you wear your West Texas Wonders tee shirt every week? Do you have an MPR bandana tied around your bag?Send your Marfa Public Radio merch pics to photos@marfapublicradio.org with the subject line "Merch in the Wild.”

And you can get your own MPR merch here!

Stay Tuned

We've got some new premiums in the works for our Spring Drive, and we’re having a Block Party May 3! Keep an eye out for more information.We've got some great stories coming out of the newsroom this week, and again, don't miss our special eclipse coverage from 1-3pm today.

