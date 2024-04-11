11 Images
Cementerio del Barrio de los Lipanes
In Presidio, a small cemetery has held the remains of Indigenous residents for centuries — but until recently, it was nearly abandoned. In 2021, the city and county made the historic decision to give the land to the Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas. Since then, a coalition of local conservationists, descendants and architects has worked to transform the burial ground into a welcoming memorial.
Lipan Apache memorial
Christina Hernandez Presidio
