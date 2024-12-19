Border authorities report uptick in migrant rescues in Big Bend National Park

Border authorities have seen a recent uptick in migrants being rescued in Big Bend National Park.

In the last few weeks, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Border Patrol have shared details about multiple cases where groups of people were rescued after crossing the border into the national park.

That includes one incident on Nov. 16, when authorities said 13 migrants were rescued inside the park near the Rio Grande after being abandoned by smugglers. Another occurred earlier this month, when a group of 23 people were found in the park.

For more on what’s behind these recent incidents, Marfa Public Radio spoke with Marco Cervantes, Acting Chief Patrol Agent for the Border Patrol’s Big Bend Sector. Listen to the conversation above.