Agave Festival Marfa 2024: Panel discussions and author talks

By Christopher Dyer,
Carlos Morales
Published June 12, 2024 at 9:58 AM CDT
Carlos Morales
Marfa Public Radio

Agave Festival Marfa — the annual event celebrating the agave plant and its influence on culture through food, film, music science and spirts — returned to West Texas this month, brining scholars and artists to the region.

The festival featured panels on the state of agave spirits, readings by authors, talks about the region's deep history and guided tours through the Chihuahuan desert.

To highlight the conversations from this year's festival, Marfa Public Radio is broadcasting selected talks on June 12, 19 and 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can find a complete archive of this year's readings, lectures and panel discussions below as well as photos from this year's festival.

Agave Festival organizer Tim Johnson introduces a lecturer Friday, June 7, 2024 at the Crowley Theater in Marfa.
Eli Hartman
Marfa Public Radio
Meredith Dreiss and David O. Brown speak at Agave Festival Marfa on June 6, 2024.
Meredith Dreiss and David Brown on the film 'Agave is Life'
This year's festival kicked off with a screening of the 2014 documentary "Agave is Life," written and directed by Meredith Dreiss and David Brown. In this talk, the duo discuss the film, why they made it and answer audience questions.
At this year's Agave Festival Marfa, biologist Patricia Colunga discussed the impacts of industrial harvesting of a specific type of agave native to Yucatan, Mexico.
The impacts of industrial harvesting
In this talk, biologist Patricia Colunga discusses henequen, a type of agave native to the Mexican state of Yucatan. The plant produces a tough fiber used for making ropes, twine and other products. Colunga talks about the industrial harvesting of henequen and the consequences this kind of production has on culture and biodiversity.
From left to right: Pedro Jiménez, Zulema Arias, Sosima Olivera Aguilar and Jose de Jesús Hernández. The panel of producers and anthropologists discuss the relationship between people, plants and place.
Territory and agave culture
In this panel discussion, a group featuring a mezcal producer, an anthropologist and the editors of the publication "Sacual Editorial" discuss the relationship between people, plants and place.
As part of Agave Festival, Marfa's Cactus Liquors hosted a tasting with a variety of Mezcal, Sotol and other spirits.
Eli Hartman
The tasting showcased a variety of Mexican spirit makers.
The tasting showcased a variety of Mexican spirit makers.
Eli Hartman
Cactus Liquors hosts a tasting with a variety of Mezcal, Sotol, and Mezcal spirit makers Saturday, June 8, 2024 in Marfa.
Cactus Liquors hosts a tasting with a variety of Mezcal, Sotol, and Mezcal spirit makers Saturday, June 8, 2024 in Marfa.
Eli Hartman
The tasting featured several agave-based spirits including Mezcal, which like tequila and sotol, can only be laba
The tasting featured several agave-based spirits including Mezcal, which like tequila and sotol, can only be labeled as such if it comes from certain municipalities and states in Mexico.
Eli Hartman
The festival, now in its seventh year, is a celebration of the agave and its influence on culture.
The festival, now in its seventh year, is a celebration of the agave and its influence on culture.
Eli Hartman

Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Sul Ross State University Charles Koenig gives a talk on the emerging understandings of agave industry in the prehistoric era of northern Chihuahuan Desert culture Friday, June 7, 2024 at the Crowley Theater in Marfa.
Archeologist Charles Koenig on the region's deep history and connection to agave
Koenig, an archeologist with the Center for Big Bend Studies, discusses new research into the agave industry in the region's prehistoric era, agave feasting and the significance of agave lechuguilla.
Poet Margaret Randall reads from her life's work, from the 80s to today
The works Randall reads include the poems "Without Warning," "About the Light," and "Calling My Name."
Q and A: Randall on the power of poetry, translation and publication
After her reading, Margaret Randall spoke with poet Roberto Tejada. The two discussed Margaret’s life journey, from her work in poetry and photography to her activism.
This year's festival featured the opening of an instillation by Nortejiendo and Proyecciones, two artists’ collectives based in the state of Chihuahua. Here, festival attendees wait for the groups' show to begin.
This year's festival featured the opening of an instillation by Nortejiendo and Proyecciones, two artists' collectives based in the state of Chihuahua. Here, festival attendees wait for the groups' show to begin.
Eli Hartman
Patrons view the installation by Nortejiendo and Proyecciones. The event was in part put on by the Department of Culture of the State of Chihuahua.
Patrons view the installation by Nortejiendo and Proyecciones. The event was in part put on by the Department of Culture of the State of Chihuahua.
Eli Hartman
The installation at Marfa's Maintenant included music performed by the artists.
The installation at Marfa's Maintenant included music performed by the artists.
Eli Hartman
The art gallery Maintenant seen Saturday, June 8, 2024 in Marfa.
Maintenant, an art space in Marfa, seen Saturday, June 8, 2024.
Eli Hartman

Dr. Nakaya Flotte, left, and Oscar Rodriguez discuss the history of “Cibolo Rock" through the exploration of archival documents, images, maps, and language Saturday, June 8, 2024 at the Crowley Theater in Marfa.
The history of "Cibolo Rock" through maps, language and photos
Oscar Rodriguez and Dr. Nakaya Flotte discuss the history of "Elephant Rock," a well-known roadside attraction in Far West Texas. The pair are part of a newly formed group that has launched a campaign to rename the landmark, arguing that the more appropriate name is “cibolo,” a regional Spanish term for “bison.”
Sherwin Bitsui, right, speaks with an attendee following a reading of an ongoing work Saturday, June 8, 2024 at the Crowley Theater in Marfa.
Artist and poet Sherwin Bitsui reads 'Caravan' and other works
Bitsui is the author of "Shapeshift," "Dissolve" and "Flood Song." At this year's Agave Festival, he also read new work he's writing.
Álvaro Enrigue reads from 'You Dreamed of Empires'
In this talk, Enrigue reads three passages from "You Dreamed of Empires" — all in Spanish. Moderator Tim Johnson provides the English translation.
From left to right: Alfredo Corchado, Angela Kocherga, Ricardo Sandoval Palos, Javier Garza Ramos and Steve Fisher.
Disinformation, news deserts and new modes of media distribution
In this panel, PBS’ Ricardo Sandoval Palos moderates a conversation with journalists from the U.S. and Mexico. Participants include Alfredo Corchado, Angela Kocherga, Javier Garza Ramos and Steve Fisher.

Arts & Culture
