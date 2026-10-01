Mike Yates hauled a 55-pound bag of grain on his back and poured it into a metal vat at White Lion Brewing in Springfield, Mass., where he is brewmaster.

"This is the part of the job I enjoy because it basically keeps me in shape," Yates said.

The grains will split open, combine with water, sugar and yeast in fermenting tanks, and eventually come out of taps as a hazy IPA, an Oktoberfest German pilsner, or a chocolate-vanilla stout.

But the actual brewing of craft beer is only a piece of what White Lion does to stay profitable.

Yates was also preparing to open White Lion's downtown beer garden that day, with live music and a food truck, to capitalize on the lunchtime office crowd. He was assembling ingredients for their new blueberry marshmallow blend, to accommodate a growing taste for fruity beers. And he oversees the production of their new hard seltzer, which many younger drinkers prefer to bold hoppy beer.

Karen Brown / NEPR Mike Yates is the brewmaster of White Lion Brewing in Springfield, Mass. In addition to brewing beer, Yates opened a downtown beer garden and oversees production of a hard seltzer, which many younger drinkers prefer to craft beer.

"I think you have to keep changing with the times," said Yates, who's worked at eight breweries over 20 years. "There's breweries out there that didn't change, and they're definitely struggling."

White Lion, like many craft breweries, is adapting to evolving consumer tastes, lower levels of alcohol consumption among the youngest adults, and an industry that became oversaturated after the craft beer boom of the 2010s.

The peak of the craft beer boom

There was a time — not long ago — when it wasn't this hard to get people into a brewery.

In 2013, Matt Tarlecki was a 26-year-old civil engineer who loved brewing his own beer at home. He noticed a steady stream of new craft breweries opening in his hometown of Philadelphia, and he figured it was a good time to start his own.

"There were a lot of new developments as far as hops coming out back then," he said, "and the craft beer boom really was sort of peaking."

Tarlecki moved to western Massachusetts, where his brewery was the first of three to open that year in the small town of Easthampton. He rented space in a former mill building and called it Abandoned Building Brewery.

"It was really exciting," Tarlecki said. "There was a lot of room for growth and opportunity."

Throughout the 2010s, the number of breweries across the country grew from about 2,000 to 10,000, according to the Brewers Association, a trade group for the craft beer industry. CEO Bart Watson said millennials seemed to love bold, hoppy ales, and they were tired of the light lagers from corporate brands like Budweiser or Michelob.

"We had this period of time where demand was expanding very, very rapidly," Watson said. "Capital was cheap, so it was easy to open a brewery."

The Moneyball era

But in 2020, everything changed.

The COVID pandemic shuttered brewery taprooms, as well as the restaurants that bought craft beer wholesale. By the time things started reopening, Watson said, the cost of raw materials had gone up and demand was falling.

Millennials were having families and drinking less. Meanwhile, as Gen Z came of drinking age, they had less appetite for high alcohol beer and more options for recreational consumption, including legal cannabis. Hundreds of breweries around the country closed.

"We used to be in the Field of Dreams era. Build it and they will come. You could put up a brewery, and you'd have lines out the door," Watson said. "And today we're in the Moneyball era, where you've got to scratch and claw and find every little edge in order to be competitive."

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images / Following the growing popularity of other craft drinks, including canned cocktails, hard seltzers like White Claw, pictured here, and THC-infused beverages, many brewers have decided to make their own versions.

When other craft drinks entered the market, including canned cocktails, hard seltzers and THC-infused beverages, many brewers decided to make their own versions. They also carried more nonalcoholic beers.

"We were getting lots of requests for things besides beer," said Tarlecki.

He got a distiller's license so he could make his own vodka to go into hard seltzers, which he hoped would appeal more to Gen Z as a gluten-free option with less alcohol.

"Not the way I imagined"

Brewers have also realized that becoming a community gathering place attracts customers who would not come for beer alone. And many are going well beyond the traditional trivia nights and live bands.

"I think we're seeing people get more creative and say, 'OK, maybe it's a bike group in our community and we invite them in to come have a beer,'" Watson said. "Maybe it's a painting group."

Abandoned Building Brewery hosts science lectures, songwriter showcases, comedy open mics, yoga classes and a vegan food festival.

"The way the brewery is now is definitely not the way I had imagined it when I opened it 12 years ago," owner Tarlecki said.

Karen Brown / NEPR Matt Tarlecki, the owner of Abandoned Building Brewery in Easthampton, Mass. The brewery has become a community gathering space, hosting events like science lectures and yoga classes.

His brewery recently hosted a local arts and craft market in the parking lot. While the taproom was virtually empty, dozens of shoppers walked around outside holding IPAs they bought from the beer tent.

"I don't think that I was planning on having a beer this afternoon," said Erin LaVoie, 27, who was drinking a pint at the market while out doing errands.

Later that week, the nearby New City Brewery, also in Easthampton, held a Honky Tonk dance on its patio and a game night in its taproom.

Brandon Robert, 28, said he comes to the brewery every week to play the card game Magic: The Gathering with friends. "I don't know that I would go out at that same rate comparatively if I wasn't playing Magic," he said.

The new strategies seem to be helping. According to the Brewers Association, the rate at which breweries are closing has slowed, and new ones are still opening. Craft brewing has hung on to about a quarter of the overall beer market, even though production is down 4%.

But pivoting a business, investing in new products, and redefining what it means to be a brewery can still take a toll.

"You don't want to stretch yourself thin and take away from what your original goals were," Matt Tarlecki said, "which is, you know, making craft beer."

That said, Tarlecki is willing to do what's necessary to keep his labor of love afloat. He recently raised the cost of a pint by 50 cents. And this fall, he started a bingo night.

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