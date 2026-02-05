Watch: Moms dominate bobsleigh and why athletes get "the yips"

Updated February 17, 2026 at 2:09 PM CST

Elana Meyers Taylor won gold in bobsled, tying Bonnie Blair's record for most Winter Olympics medals for an American woman. National Desk Correspondent Brian Mann breaks down the yips and why some Olympic athletes are falling short of their medal potential. If you've ever watched curling and thought "I could do that," NPR's Anusha Mathur explains why you're probably wrong. Plus, Culture Correspondent Chloe Veltman explains why figure skaters are suddenly skating to pop music. NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with Up First Winter Games hosted by A Martínez.

