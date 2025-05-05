© 2025 Marfa Public Radio
2025 Met Gala Red Carpet: Looks we love

By NPR Staff
Published May 5, 2025 at 6:18 PM CDT
Met Gala Co-Chair, A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy
/
Getty Images
Met Gala Co-Chair, A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

The first Monday night in May is the Met Gala, famously known as fashion's greatest night. Celebrities in imaginative ensembles ascend the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to raise money for the museum.

This year's gala hosts include actor Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, producer and designer Pharrell Williams.

Attendees are expected to follow the "Tailored for You" theme and they will be visiting the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition, which highlights how clothing and style is connected to Black identities. Monica Miller is the show's guest-curator and it is inspired by her 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Here are some of the red carpet outfits from tonight:

Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at the 2025 Met Gala.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at the 2025 Met Gala.
Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Neilson Barnard/MG25 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
/
MG25 via Getty Images
Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Whoopi Goldberg arrives at the 2025 Met Gala.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Whoopi Goldberg arrives at the 2025 Met Gala.
Janelle Monáe attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Janelle Monáe attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala.
André 3000 attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
/
Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
André 3000 attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Dapper Dan attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Dapper Dan attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Colman Domingo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York.
Evan Agostini / Invision via AP
/
Invision via AP
Colman Domingo attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Jeff Goldblum attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Dimitrios Kambouris/ / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
/
Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jeff Goldblum attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York.
ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour arrives at the 2025 Met Gala.
Jennie attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jennie attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
John Shearer / WireImage via Getty Images
/
WireImage via Getty Images
Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Bobby Digi Olisa, fashion detail, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
A detail of Bobby Digi Olisa outfit at the 2025 Met Gala.
Audra McDonald attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (
Evan Agostini / Invision via AP
/
Invision via AP
Audra McDonald attends 2025 Met Gala.
British car driver Lewis Hamilton arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York.
ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
British car driver Lewis Hamilton arrives for the 2025 Met Gala.
Dancers perform during the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Neilson Barnard / MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
/
MG25 via Getty Images
Dancers perform during the 2025 Met Gala.
Pharrell Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Pharrell Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Ego Nwodim, fashion detail, at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York.
Michael Buckner / Penske Media via Getty Images
/
Penske Media via Getty Images
A detail of Ego Nwodim's outfit, including fingernails adorned with colorful buttons, at the 2025 Met Gala.
Teyana Taylor attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York.
Evan Agostini / Invision via AP
/
Invision via AP
Teyana Taylor attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition.
