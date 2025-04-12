El Paso reports additional measles cases as West Texas outbreak grows

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health confirmed three additional measles cases Friday brining the total identified cases to five so far.

The new cases involve a 1-year-old boy, a woman in her 30s, and a man in his 40s. The child and woman are unvaccinated. The vaccination status of the man is currently unknown according to health authorities.

The first two cases reported this week are unvaccinated children including a 3-year-old boy and another child that was a patient at the Mendoza Soldier Family Care Center on April 4th at Fort Bliss. William Beaumont Army Medical Center health officials have are doing contaqct tracing of people who may have been exposed to the highly contagious disease at the clinic that afternoon. City health officials are also contacting people who may have been exposed to the other four individuals with measles.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 541 confirmed measles cases in West Texas since late January. Two children have died.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measles may also cause long-term complications in some people including children.

"That is why prevention is so important," said Maj. Lacy Male, Army Public Health nurse. "The measles vaccine is highly effective, and two doses provide 97 percent."

El Paso County Health authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said El Paso's vaccination rate is above the recommended 95% needed to prevent a widespread outbreak but he's concerned about "pockets" of vulnerable people who are not vaccinated — especially children as more cases are confirmed.

"This is the perfect opportunity to go and get your vaccine before you see it close to your family or your congregation or the schools," he said.

MEASLES VACCINATION CLINICS

The El Paso Department of Health offers walk-in immunization services Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed from 12 to 1 p.m. for lunch) at the following locations:

Lower Valley Community Clinic: 9341 Alameda Ave.

9341 Alameda Ave. Henderson Community Clinic: 721 S. Mesa St.

721 S. Mesa St. Northeast Community Clinic: 9566 Railroad Dr.

9566 Railroad Dr. Westside Community Clinic: 7380 Remcon Cir.



Scheduled appointments are also available by calling (915) 212-6555.

For additional information on measles symptoms, vaccination, and potential exposure, the City of El Paso has activated a Measles Hotline at (915) 212-HELP (4357) or visit EPHealth.com under the Immunizations tab.

