Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans

For a few minutes on Sunday evening, the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will be teleported 1,895 miles away to the city of Compton, Calif. Kendrick Lamar , the first solo rapper to headline the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, is well known for holding up the torch of West Coast hip-hop to remix its roots and burn it bright for all to see.

With the biggest captive audience of his career -- around 80,000 fans in the Superdome and millions more at home — Lamar's performance will conjure a medley of hits that could span his 15-year discography, and will feature R&B star SZA as a special guest.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Frank Franklin II / AP / AP SZA, left, and Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl LIX.

