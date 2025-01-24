Trump officials empower DHS to expel migrants allowed under 2 Biden programs

The Trump administration is giving immigration authorities the power to quickly expel migrants who were temporarily admitted to the country during the Biden administration.

About 1.4 million migrants were admitted to the U.S. under two Biden-era programs, despite objections from critics who said those programs themselves were illegal. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamin Huffman signed a memo that would give immigration authorities permission to begin removing migrants who were admitted to the country under the two Biden administration programs:

The CBP One App, which allowed migrants to schedule appointments at ports to begin their asylum claims

A separate program that let in certain people fleeing Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

