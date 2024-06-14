© 2024 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 4 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're currently experiencing technical problems with our KOJP signal, which serves the Presidio area. We regret the inconvenience and hope to be back on the air soon.

2024 primary runoff election recount results in the Big Bend region

Marfa Public Radio | By Carlos Morales
Published June 14, 2024 at 5:55 PM CDT
An election worker outside a polling location in Marfa, Texas during the March primaries.
Carlos Morales
/
Marfa Public Radio
An election worker outside a polling location in Marfa, Texas during the March primaries.

In Far West Texas, two primary runoff elections in May headed to recounts this month after the winners in each contest initially prevailed by just one vote.

In Jeff Davis County, only a single vote separated two candidates in last month’s Republican primary runoff for county sheriff/tax assessor-collector. And in Presidio County’s Democratic primary runoff election for the Precinct 1 seat on the county commissioners court, the top candidates were also separated by a single vote.

Here are the results from the recounts in those elections.

Jeff Davis County

In the race for Jeff Davis County sheriff/tax assessor-collector, Victor Lopez remained the winner against C.W. Stephens after a recount of the results confirmed Lopez’s 301 to 300 vote win.

“The count remains the same as what was reported on Election night as well as the party canvass,” Jennifer Wright, the county’s district clerk, wrote in an email late Friday afternoon.

Stephens, who called for the recount, billed himself as the “constitutional sheriff” candidate in the race.

Lopez and Stephens last faced off in a May 28 runoff race after neither secured a majority of votes in the local Republican primary in early May.

With no Democratic candidates in the running, the race has been essentially finalized with Friday’s recount.

Presidio County

According to the Presidio County Democratic chair, the recount for the county commissioners Precinct 1 election will take place Sunday.

In the runoff for that position, Deirdre Hisler defeated Samuel Sanchez Spencer by a vote of 123 to 122.

Sanchez told Marfa Public Radio shortly after the runoff election results were released last month that he wanted to seek a recount.

“We have to challenge that,” he said.

This story will be updated Sunday when recount results are finalized.
2024 Elections
Carlos Morales
Carlos Morales is Marfa Public Radio's News Director.
See stories by Carlos Morales