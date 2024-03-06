Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales, censured by the Texas GOP, headed to a primary runoff

Republican incumbent Tony Gonzales faces a GOP runoff challenge in his bid for a third term representing Congressional District 23.

Gonzales failed to reach the 50% threshold and will run against political newcomer Brandon Herrera in May.

Herrera is a gun manufacturer and social media influencer who focuses on firearm-related topics. He campaigned on what he says was a failure of Gonzales to live up to the values of his constituency.

The race was watched closely by the Republican Party, which censured Gonzales over his support of gay marriage and gun safety. The winner will face Democratic candidate Santos Limon in the general election in November.

Limon is a civil engineer and small business owner. He has campaigned on strengthening the Child Health Insurance Program in Texas and wants to bring more health care clinics to his district.

District 23 is massive and stretches from San Antonio to just east of El Paso. It covers the longest stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border of any district, and it includes both Eagle Pass and Uvalde.

The district has changed hands between Republicans and Democrats over the last decade, with Republicans holding an edge in recent years.

Copyright 2024 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit Texas Public Radio.