Opinion: Airbnb will recreate gladiator drama in the Colosseum

You might not think anyone would want a "gladiator experience." All those heavy shields and stifling steel helmets. And, of course, the spear wounds and … goring.

But the authorities that oversee Rome's Colosseum have signed an agreement with Airbnb, the short-term rental platform, to offer 16 people a "gladiatorial experience" next year inside the 2,000-year-old UNESCO heritage site.

"Those brave enough to rise to the challenge will follow in the footsteps once traversed by victorious fighters," says the Airbnb website, "suit up in historically accurate armor, and put their skills to the test to determine their fate in battle."

Personally, when in Rome, I'd prefer a plate of Cacio E Pepe.

A number of prominent Romans have denounced the deal, which also promotes the film "Gladiator II."

"We cannot turn one of the most important monuments in the world into a theme park," Massimiliano Smeriglio, a former member of European Parliament, posted last month on Instagram.

Local politician Enzo Foschi said, "We are not in Disneyland, we are in Rome. Every now and then someone seems to forget it."

But Alexander Mariotti, a historian of gladiators, who was a consultant for Sir Ridley Scott's new film, says we should also remember that Rome's Colosseum wasn't built as a cathedral. It's always been a stage.

"The Colosseum was always a site for the greatest spectacles and most outrageous shows," he told us.

It would be flooded to recreate naval battles. It would stage combat between lions and tigers, and hungry animals hunting human fighters. It was also Rome's mainstage for public executions, including reenactments of torture scenes from Greek and Roman myths.

"I agree that we shouldn't turn the Colosseum into a theme park," Alexander Mariotti told us. "But it's always been an arena for drama!"

Airbnb say their 16 faux gladiators will be offered "grapes, pomegranates, almonds and walnuts" as refreshments. What does a gladiator have to do to get some Spaghetti Carbonara?

