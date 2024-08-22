Minimalist artist Donald Judd’s architecture office will open to the public in 2025

In Marfa, the arts nonprofit that preserves the work and legacy of the late minimalist artist Donald Judd says it’s on track to finish a yearslong renovation of a historic Marfa building that contains the artist’s architecture, design work, furniture and more.

The Judd Foundation announced this summer that the historic red-brick building in downtown Marfa, once used as Judd’s architecture office, will open to the public in September 2025.

The news comes after a fire in 2021 severely damaged the building and delayed the restoration project, which is part of the foundation’s broader effort to restore all of its Marfa properties.

This will be the first time the public has access to the space.

For more on the reopening plan, Marfa Public Radio spoke with Peter Stanley, director of operations and preservation for the Judd Foundation.