Environmental officials investigating industrial fire outside of Odessa

Following a massive fire outside of Odessa at an industrial facility, state environmental regulators have launched an investigation into the air quality of the surrounding area.

Last Tuesday, Odessa firefighters responded to a blaze at a business, Permian Basin Containers. It took days to extinguish and nearby residents were temporarily evacuated.

Initially, local officials said that there was no evidence of “hazardous chemicals burning,” but after the fire was contained residents began reporting a strong odor coming from the facility.

Landgraf drove out to the site of the fire a few days after it was extinguished. He had been contacted by several people about a strong fumes that were infiltrating homes and potentially causing some health effects.

He estimated the odor extends for at least a block.

According to Landgraf, another concern locals are facing is potential groundwater contamination. In this area, he said, many households rely on private wells for their water and that it appeared that water used to extinguish the fire had combined with chemicals being stored at the facility.

Courtesy of city of Odessa Odessa firefighters fought a fire that started at Permian Basin Containers last week that took days to fully extinguish. Nearby residents were temporarily evacuated due to the chemical fire.

“It's just, you know, this cocktail of who knows what that was just pooled all over the ground,” Landgrad said. “There obviously have been some concerns about it, the liquid that is seeping into the ground.”

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality’s Midland office has launched an investigation into the situation, but according to a spokesperson the agency doesn’t have a timeline for when it will be completed.

Landraf said he’s heard reports that the fumes have been so strong that it has displaced some residents while they wait for the odor to dissipate. However, Landgraf also said this area is not densely populated, so the effects of the fire may be limited.

Still, he said, “The goal here is to get everybody safely back in their homes and so that they can resume their normal lives.