Multiple wildfires near Ruidoso, New Mexico prompt evacuations

The South Fork Fire is burning immediately west of Ruidoso, and evacuations are underway for multiple communities in the area, including the Village of Ruidoso itself. According to officials, the size of the South Fork Fire is now an estimated 13,921 acres. The Salt Fire is also burning southwest of Ruidoso, and according to officials, the fire is now 4,876 acres.

The following areas are under immediate evacuation orders:

The entire Village of Ruidoso, Upper Canyon, Brady Canyon, Ponderosa Heights, Alpine Village, Cedar Creek, Lower Eagle Creek, Alto Lakes, Sonterra 1-3, Alto, West Gavilan, Sun Valley, Sierra Vista, Villa Madonna, Ski Run Road, all west of Highway 48, all of Gavilan Canyon Road from Highway 48 to McDonald's, Snow Springs, Fence Canyon, Whitetail, Chihuahua Well, Fantasy Lane, Summit Area, Botella Road

Emergency Shelters - The following areas are now accepting evacuees:

Capitan High School - Capitan, NM 88316

Carrizozo High School - 800 D Ave, Carrizozo, NM 88301

Christ Community Church - 2960 N Scenic Dr, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Church on the Move - 901 W Brasher Rd, Roswell, NM 88203

Church on the Move Dream Center - 2700 W 2nd St, Roswell, NM 88201

Eastern New Mexico University - 52 University Blvd, Roswell, NM

Godfrey Athletic Center - 101 W College Blvd, Roswell, NM 88201

Inn of the Mountain Gods - 287 Carrizo Canyon Rd, Mescalero, NM 88340

Animal Shelters:

Mescalero Rodeo Grounds (livestock) - Rodeo Grounds Rd, Mescalero, NM 88340

Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds - 2500 SE Main St, Roswell, NM 88203

Lea County Fairgrounds - 101 S Commercial St, Lovington, NM 88260

Additional updates regarding evacuation information from Lincoln County Officials can be found here: https://www.lincolncountynm.gov/news_detail_T2_R26.php

Road Closures:

According to the Village of Ruidoso, both Highway 48 and Highway 70 at Apache Summit are closed. The Village announced Monday evening the only route for evacuation is on Sudderth to Highway 70 and out to Roswell.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation reported Monday afternoon that US 70 was closed at mile marker 249, 4 miles east of Mescalero to mile marker 258, 2 miles east of Carrizo.

Power outages:

According to the Village of Ruidoso, PNM has de-energized parts of the village of Ruidoso. Village officials announced that PNM will continue to make regular updates on social channels and updates can also be found at outagemap.pnm.com.

This is a developing story

