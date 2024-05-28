May 2024 primary runoff results in West Texas

This is a developing story and will be updated as election results come in.

Voters across Texas finalized their party’s nominees for the November general election in Tuesday’s primary runoff elections.

The Texas Tribune has been following key state and federal-level races, including the much-watched GOP primary runoff between incumbent U.S. House Rep. Tony Gonzales - whose district includes the Big Bend region - and challenger Brandon Herrera.

In West Texas, voters weighed in on just a few notable local races, namely for county-level positions in Presidio and Jeff Davis Counties.

Here are the results.

Presidio County

Deirdre Hisler defeated Samuel Sanchez Spencer in Presidio County’s Democratic primary runoff election for Precinct 1 county commissioner by a single vote - 123 to 122.

Sanchez told Marfa Public Radio shortly after the election results were released that he will seek a recount.

“We have to challenge that,” he said.

In the Precinct 3 commissioner’s race, Frankie Ortiz defeated Tiburcio Butch Acosta by a vote of 115 to 93.

With no GOP candidates running for those Presidio County seats, those elections have essentially been decided and the winners will be finalized in the November general election. Other county-level races with no GOP candidates were essentially decided earlier in the March Super Tuesday elections.

Jeff Davis County

Just one local race in Jeff Davis County was on the ballot for Tuesday’s runoff election: the Republican race for county sheriff/tax assessor-collector.

C.W. Stephens, a candidate who has run on the platform of a “constitutional sheriff,” was challenging Victor Lopez for that seat.

Election results were not immediately available for that race Tuesday evening.

With no Democratic candidates in the running, that race will be essentially finalized with Tuesday’s results. Other Jeff Davis County races with no Democratic candidates were essentially decided in March.