2024 Met Gala Red Carpet: Looks we love

Monday is the Met Gala, a.k.a. fashion's biggest night, when superstars from across the celebrity stratosphere throng to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to fete fashion – and each other.

This year's glitzy gala hosts are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth; the price of a single ticket to the evening is a reported (and eye-watering) $75,000. The guest list is always kept secret — and there's a no-phones policy once guests step inside the Met's doors — but past attendees include multi-hyphenate stars like Beyonce, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

The gala raises funds for the Met Museum's Costume Institute. Unlike the rest of the Met's curatorial areas, the fashion department must pay for itself — and last year, the gala raised some$22 million.

Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Gigi Hadid.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Actress Gwendoline Christie.

Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Gustav Magnar Witzoe.

Each year's soiree heralds the opening of a new exhibition at the Costume Institute; this year's display is called"Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." It features about 250 pieces from the Met's permanent collection, including garments by Givenchy, Dior and Schiaparelli.

Here are some of the red carpet outfits from tonight:

Copyright 2024 NPR

Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Zendaya.

Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Dua Lipa.

Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Kylie Jenner.

Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Lana Del Rey.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Demi Moore.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky.

Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Nicole Kidman.

Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Karol G.

Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger fashion designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger.

Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Kendall Jenner.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Adrien Brody.

Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Harris Reed.

Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Serena Williams.

Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Lena Mahfouf.

Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Taylor Russell.

Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Aya Nakamura.

Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Mindy Kaling.

Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Sabrina Harrison.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images T.V. personality and actress La La Anthony.

Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty President of Jujamcyn Theaters, Jordan Roth.

Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Jessica Biel.

Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Greta Lee.

Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Maleah Joi Moon.

Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Jeff Goldblum.

Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Bad Bunny.

Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Wisdom Kay.

Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Bobby Digi Olisa and Laurie Cumbo.

Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Rebecca Ferguson.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Model Ashley Graham.

Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Lea Michele.

Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Lily James.

Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Alton Mason.