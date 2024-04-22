© 2024 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 4 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lake Boehmer has grown for decades as its toxic water has spread across the desert

Marfa Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published April 22, 2024 at 2:15 PM CDT
The shore of the lake is lined by dead trees.
Mitch Borden
/
Marfa Public Radio
The shore of the lake is lined by dead trees.

Across West Texas, the land has been picked over and punctured for the last century in the search of oil, leaving thousands of wells to sit quietly. Some have been plugged by the companies, while others have been abandoned.

Recently in northern Pecos County though, old wells have been bursting open, threatening the environment — especially one notorious leak has been allowed to create massive body of water.

This is part one of Marfa Public Radio's three part series on the Lake Boehmer. To read the full story, click here.

Mitch Borden
Mitch Borden is Permian Basin Reporter & Producer at Marfa Public Radio.
See stories by Mitch Borden