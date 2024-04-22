Lake Boehmer has grown for decades as its toxic water has spread across the desert

Across West Texas, the land has been picked over and punctured for the last century in the search of oil, leaving thousands of wells to sit quietly. Some have been plugged by the companies, while others have been abandoned.

Recently in northern Pecos County though, old wells have been bursting open, threatening the environment — especially one notorious leak has been allowed to create massive body of water.

