© 2024 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 4 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

West Texans will only see a partial eclipse Monday, but experts say it’s still worth seeing

Marfa Public Radio | By Travis Bubenik
Published April 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Carlos Morales
/
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa residents catching a view of the annular solar eclipse in October 2023.

Texas is expecting a huge influx of visitors for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

While West Texas isn’t in the “path of totality” for the eclipse, locals should still be able to see a partial eclipse sometime between noon and 3 p.m.

For more on what to expect from the eclipse in West Texas, Marfa Public Radio spoke with Judith Meyer, Education Coordinator at the McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis.

The observatory plans to open its visitor’s center from 11 a.m. to around 3 p.m. on Monday, with telescopes available for viewing the partial eclipse, educational programs and more.
Travis Bubenik
Travis Bubenik is All Things Considered Host and Big Bend Reporter at Marfa Public Radio.
See stories by Travis Bubenik