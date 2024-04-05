West Texans will only see a partial eclipse Monday, but experts say it’s still worth seeing

Texas is expecting a huge influx of visitors for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

While West Texas isn’t in the “path of totality” for the eclipse, locals should still be able to see a partial eclipse sometime between noon and 3 p.m.

For more on what to expect from the eclipse in West Texas, Marfa Public Radio spoke with Judith Meyer, Education Coordinator at the McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis.

The observatory plans to open its visitor’s center from 11 a.m. to around 3 p.m. on Monday, with telescopes available for viewing the partial eclipse, educational programs and more.